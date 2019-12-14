KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In a back and forth defensive slugfest, No. 19 Tennessee falls to in-state rival Memphis, 51-47

Neither team was able to do much on offense, with the Vols shooting 25 percent from the field and the Tigers shooting 34 percent. Early in the first half, Tennessee led by as many as 12 points, but Memphis fought its way back, taking the halftime lead on a Tyler Harris layup as time expired in the first half.

Tennessee led with 2:15 left in the game, but a Damion Baugh three pointer gave Memphis the lead. The Vols had a few opportunities to tie the game, but threes from Lamonte Turner and Josiah-Jordan James both rimmed out.

The Vols' 31-game home win streak comes to an end. It's the first loss for Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena since Jan. 2, 2018.

Freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James had a career high 14 points to go along with five rebounds. James went 3/6 from three. Redshirt junior John Fulkerson scored nine points in the loss, adding seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals.

This is the first time Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway has beaten Tennessee as a player or coach. He now sits at 1-3 against the Vols.