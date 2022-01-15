Watch Live: The Vols speak after falling to Kentucky on the road, 107-79

This was the first time Tennessee allowed more than 100 points since November 2006 against North Carolina.

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Tennessee went to Lexington on Saturday with the second-ranked adjusted defensive efficiency team in the nation.

Kentucky accepted the challenge and prevailed. The Wildcats shot 79% from the field against the Vols throughout 35 minutes of play, defeating Tennessee 107-79.

The loss also snapped Tennessee’s two-game win streak at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky finished shooting 60% from behind the arc and 95% from the free-throw line (20-21). In comparison, Tennessee went to the free-throw line just ten times, going 6-11.

At the start of the first half, Kennedy Chandler hit a three to give Tennessee a 5-4 lead. Then, Kentucky quickly went on a 10-0 run.

The Wildcats shot 100% from the field for the first five minutes of play. Meanwhile, Tennessee did not have one rebound in those minutes.

Santiago Vescovi hit a three-pointer to stop Kentucky’s 10-0 run and consistently was steady offensively throughout the game.

Vescovi led the Vols with 20 points against the Wildcats. Freshman Kennedy Chandler added 17 points.

Tennessee prides itself on its defense, mainly defending backside rotations. However, against the Wildcats, backside cuts brought the Wildcats a significant lead down the stretch.

Kentucky made 15 of its last 17 shots in the final 12 minutes of the first half.

The Vols came into the game only allowing 60 points per game, and the Wildcats had 52 points at halftime.

The second half only got better for Kentucky offensively. The Wildcats started the final period making five of their first six baskets.

Kentucky extended its lead to 22 points with 16 points left to play, and Tennessee never could answer back.

The Vols struggled to take care of the basketball in transition, totaling 20 turnovers. Kentucky answered on UT’s mistakes, scoring 32 points off those turnovers.

Tennessee super-senior John Fulkerson, someone who has had career success at Rupp Arena, played 20 minutes. Fulkerson only shot twice, scoring none and grabbing no rebounds. Fulkerson also contributed to three turnovers.