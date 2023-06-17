Tennessee falls to LSU in College World Series opener, 6-3

The Vols play next against Stanford at 2 p.m. on Monday. The winner of that game stays in the College World Series and the loser's season is over.

OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee baseball lost their first game of the College World Series to LSU on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Vols fell behind in the bottom of the second inning. Gavin Dugas hit a home run to left field to put the Tiger up 1-0. It was his third home run of the season against UT, as he hit two against them during the regular season.

Through the first three innings, LSU pitcher Paul Skenes was dealing. He struck out seven of the first 10 batters he faced.

The Tigers went up 2-0 on a groundout RBI from Tre Morgan.

Vols starting pitcher Andrew Lindsey only went 3.2 innings, allowing five hits and two runs. He left the game with runners on second and third with two outs in the fourth inning. Aaron Combs came in to pitch and got a strikeout to end the inning.

LSU struck again in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brayden Jobert hit a triple to bring in a run. Jordan Thompson had an RBI single. That made it 4-0 for the Tigers.

In the seventh inning, the Tigers scored on a sacrifice fly from Morgan to make it 5-0.

UT finally got a run off Skenes in the eighth inning. Maui Ahuna brought in a run with an RBI single to make it 5-1. That ended Skenes' night. He pitched 7.2 innings, allowed five hits, dealt 12 strikeouts and let up one run.

With Ahuna on, Hunter Ensley came up to bat and blasted a two-run home run to cut the lead to 5-3. UT wouldn't score again in the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, LSU extended the lead. Jobert hit a solo home run to make it 6-3.