Tennessee falls to Missouri, now on two-game losing streak

The Vols never led during Saturday's game. Tennessee is now 10-3.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Missouri Tigers beat Tennessee, 73-64, on Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols never led in the game and are now on a two-game losing streak.

The Tigers led by as much 13 in the first half. Tennessee lessened it’s deficit to three points, late in the half. However, the Vols trailed by six at halftime. Missouri kept Tennessee, at least, two possessions down for the entire second half.

The Vols shot 44 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 18 times. Yves Pons led Tennessee with 20 points. Both Victor Bailey Jr. and Josiah-Jordan James finished with 12 points.