Tennessee falls to No. 1 Georgia, 41-17

Despite a fast start for the Vols, Georgia's defense was just too much for Tennessee down the stretch. Tennessee falls to 5-5 on the season.

Tennessee welcomed the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs to Neyland Stadium on Saturday for homecoming.

Despite leading early, Tennessee fell to the Bulldogs, 41 to 17.

It's no secret how good Georgia's defense has been this season. Through nine games, the defense gave up only five touchdowns, and forced 42 three-and-outs.

Josh Heupel's explosive offense was put on display early in the game.

Tennessee struck first, scoring on its opening driving. Quarterback Hendon Hooker found wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. for a nine yard touchdown pass to put the Vols in the end zone early. UT's scoring drive was 10 plays for 77 yards.

However, Georgia quickly answered back. The Bulldogs scored on their opening drive of the game. James Cook rushed for 39-yard touchdown.

On UGA's second drive of the game, Vols defensive tackle Matthew Butler came up with a huge sack for a loss of eight yards. This caused the Bulldogs to punt on 4th and 30.

That defensive stop lead to Chase McGrath executing on a 24-yard field goal to give Tennessee a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

After the first fifteen minutes of play, the Vols totaled 157 yards of offense, averaging 6.3 yards per play.

It was Georgia's first time trailing after the first quarter in twelve games.

The second quarter was a different story for Tennessee.

Bulldog's kicker Jack Podlesney’s kicked a 40-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-all.

Following that drive, Hendon Hooker threw a pivotal interception with 8:56 left to play in the first half to give the Bulldogs the ball on their own 40-yard line.

From there, Georgia showed why they are the number one team in the nation.

The Bulldogs first lead of the game came at 7:24 left in the first half – Stetson Bennett rushed for a nine yard touchdown. This was Bennett's first rushing touchdown of the season.

With less than a minute to play, Bennett found James Cook for a 23-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs up 24-10 at halftime.

The Vols were unable to score in the second quarter and had only 25 yards of offense. Georgia totaled 191 yards of offense in the second quarter alone.

Tennessee held Georgia to just a field goal in the third quarter, however the Bulldogs quickly scored to start the final quarter.

With 13:14 left to play in the game, Bennett found James Cook, once again, for a five-yard touchdown run.

With seven minutes left to play, Joe Milton came in for Hendon Hooker at quarterback. Hooker completed 24 of 37 passes for 244 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Milton found Cedric Tillman with 3:38 left to play on a 12-yard touchdown pass. This gave Tennessee its first points since 1:39 left to play in the first quarter.

Tillman finished with 200 receiving yards and one touchdown. He averaged 20-yards per catch.

Next Up: Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium next week to host South Alabama. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.