For the first time since 1926, Tennessee has lost three straight games to in-state rival Vanderbilt. The Vols finish the season with a 5-7 record, its sixth losing season since 2010.

Vanderbilt dominated in the first half, leading 17-0 at halftime.

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur hit tight end Jared Pinkney for a 17-yard score in the final two minutes of the first quarter. The Commodores found the end zone again in the second quarter, Kalija Lipscomb got the ball in the backfield and walked into the end zone.

Hope returned in the third quarter, Tennessee running back Ty Chandler took a carry 75 yards to the house on the first Vol drive of the second half, making it a 17-7 game.

But that hope would be short-lived. Shurmur found the end zone again, a 26-yard strike in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. The Vanderbilt quarterback finished with three passing touchdowns and set a season-high in passing yards.

The Tennessee offense struggled to get anything going against a Commodore team allowing 31.7 points per game in conference play. Tennessee failed to reach 300 yards of total offense.

POSTSEASON HOPES?

With the win, Vanderbilt moves to 6-6 and will go to a bowl. Tennessee drops to 5-7 and will more than likely miss a bowl game for the second year in a row.

THE STREAK ENDS

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw an interception at the end of the first half for the first time in more than two months. He holds the record for most consecutive pass attempts without in an interception in Tennessee history.

This loss secures Tennessee's sixth losing season since 2010. The Vols had six losing seasons between 1977 and 2010.

