Tennessee falls to Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16, 73-64

The Lady Vols fell behind as many as 18 points in the second half, but trimmed the deficit to one point. However, Virginia Tech pulled away.

SEATTLE — Tennessee women's basketball fell short of a comeback win against Virginia Tech 73-64 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Lady Vols fell behind 9-0 to start the game. The region's top-seeded Hokies' leading scorer Elizabeth Kitley scored four points during that stretch. VT got up double digits early when Cayla King made a three-pointer to increase the lead to 16-6.

Tennessee got within five points when Rickea Jackson made a three-pointer of her own, cutting the lead to 16-11. They'd trail 18-13 going into the second quarter.

The Lady Vols hung around and remained down five points with 6:46 left in the first half. Virginia Tech ended the half on a 10-2 run though, Georgia Amoore made a jump shot to get the Hokies back up double digits and then another three soon after to make the score 35-22.

That would be the score at halftime. Amoore scored 15 first-half points to lead the Hokies, with 12 coming in the second quarter. Jackson had seven points. UT shot just 30.3% from the field in the first half.

VT started the second half strong too. Amoore made another three-pointer and then Kitley made a layup to increase the lead to 40-22.

Tennessee trailed 49-33 with 1:23 in the third quarter, but close the quarter out strong with a 7-0 run to get back within single digits. Jackson scored on a layup, Jordan Horston scored on an and-one layup and then Jordan Walker scored on a layup off a steal from Sara Puckett to make it 49-40.

The Lady Vols got even closer in the fourth quarter. Trailing 51-43, Jackson made a jumper, Horston did the same, Walker scored off a steal she came up with and then Walker scored again off a to make it 51-49.

The Lady Vols got within one point when Jasmine Powell made a three-pointer to make it 53-52 with 6:10 to go.

Virginia Tech's Kayana Taylor scored on an and-one layup moments later to extend the Hokies' lead to 56-52. That started an 8-0 run that put VT up 61-52.

Amoore put Virginia Tech back up double digits on a jumper to make it 67-56. They held on from there. Amoore led VT with 29 points six rebounds and five assists. Hoerston finished with 17 points and Jackson had 15 points.