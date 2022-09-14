Tennessee football announces sellout for Florida game

The Vols will take on the Gators inside Neyland Stadium on Sept. 24.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football said its home game against Florida on Sept. 24 has been sold out.

The game will be the SEC opener for the Vols. The team started the season 2-0 with a season-opening win against Ball State and a top-25 road win against Pittsburgh.

Florida has started its season 1-1 with a top-25 win over Utah and a top-25 loss to Kentucky last week.

As of Wednesday, the Vols were ranked No. 15 in the country by the Associated Press Poll and Florida was ranked No. 18.

The Gators have had pretty much all the success in this series for nearly two decades. Since 2004, the Vols have only managed to win once in 2016, which happened inside Neyland Stadium. Florida has won 16 of the last 17 meetings.