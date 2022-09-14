x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Tennessee football announces sellout for Florida game

The Vols will take on the Gators inside Neyland Stadium on Sept. 24.
Credit: AP
Neyland Stadium is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Florida Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football said its home game against Florida on Sept. 24 has been sold out.

The game will be the SEC opener for the Vols. The team started the season 2-0 with a season-opening win against Ball State and a top-25 road win against Pittsburgh.

Florida has started its season 1-1 with a top-25 win over Utah and a top-25 loss to Kentucky last week.

As of Wednesday, the Vols were ranked No. 15 in the country by the Associated Press Poll and Florida was ranked No. 18.

The Gators have had pretty much all the success in this series for nearly two decades. Since 2004, the Vols have only managed to win once in 2016, which happened inside Neyland Stadium. Florida has won 16 of the last 17 meetings.

The two teams will play at 3:30 p.m.

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Knoxville's Forgotten Champion: The Story of Big John Tate Part 3

Before You Leave, Check This Out