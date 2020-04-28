On Sunday, Tennessee Football’s 2021 recruiting class ranked 17th nationally. Now, 48 hours later, they sit at No. 5 in the nation and 2nd in the SEC.

On Tuesday, 4-star wide receiver out of the state of Georgia, Julian Nixon announced his commitment to Tennessee, making him the third top commit in the last three days.

Nixon is the 42nd ranked wide receiver in the class of 2021 out of Rosewell, Georgia. The 6 foot 3, 230 pound wideout said he chose the Vols over Ohio State and Georgia.

Nixon has been a long time target for head coach Jeremy Pruitt and despite not being on Tennessee’s campus since March of 2019, he tweeted he’s 1000% locked in and #GBO.

Tennessee’s wide receiver coach Tee Martin also took to Twitter to voice his excitement, tweeting - MOOD and #onamission.

Nixon gave the Vols their 13th commitment in the 2021 class.

RELATED: Vols add 5-star commit to Class of 2021

The Vols are definitely on a mission as Nixon gave Tennessee their 13th commitment in the 2021 class and third this week. Nixon will join 5-star defensive end Dylan Brooks who committed to Tennessee on Sunday and 4-star Defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson who committed on Monday.

RELATED: GoVols247: Highly ranked WR commits to Vols, adds to UT's big week