Tennessee football announces home-and-home series with Washington in 2029 and 2030

The Vols will host in 2029 and then travel to Seattle to play the Huskies in 2030.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football announced on Wednesday that it will play a home-and-home series with Washington in 2029 and 2030.

The Vols will host the first game in Neyland Stadium in 2029 on Sept. 1. The Huskies will host the second game in Husky Stadium in Seattle in 2030 on Sept. 7.

"We are thrilled about scheduling a high-caliber Pac-12 program like Washington," Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White said in a statement. "These schools offer fans the chance to experience two very unique venues on the water in great cities. We appreciate Jennifer Cohen and the University of Washington administration in collaborating with us on this endeavor."

Tennessee and Washington have never played each other before.