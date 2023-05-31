x
Tennessee football announces times for season opener against Virginia and Florida game

The Vols open the season on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville against Virginia.
Credit: AP
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has announced times for two of its first three games of the season.

The Vols will play Virginia in the season opener on Sept. 2 in Nashville at Nissan Stadium at noon. It will be televised on ABC.

Tennessee's game against Florida in week three on Sept. 16 is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Gainesville. That game will be televised on ESPN.

The school announced on May 25 that season tickets are sold out this season for the football team. 70,500 were purchased. This marks the second time in the past 22 seasons that UT has sold out of its football season ticket inventory, last doing so in August 2016. 

The Vols are coming off a season where they finished 11-2 and beat Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl.

    

