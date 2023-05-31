Tennessee football announces times for season opener against Virginia and Florida game

The Vols open the season on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville against Virginia.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has announced times for two of its first three games of the season.

The Vols will play Virginia in the season opener on Sept. 2 in Nashville at Nissan Stadium at noon. It will be televised on ABC.

Tennessee's game against Florida in week three on Sept. 16 is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Gainesville. That game will be televised on ESPN.

The school announced on May 25 that season tickets are sold out this season for the football team. 70,500 were purchased. This marks the second time in the past 22 seasons that UT has sold out of its football season ticket inventory, last doing so in August 2016.