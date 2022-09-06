Tennessee football back in the AP Top 25

After not appearing in the top 25 last season, the Vols are back.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has returned to the Associated Press Top 25.

The poll came out on Tuesday afternoon and the Vols were ranked No. 24. They were not ranked last week but received the most votes of teams not in the top 25.

Tennessee did not appear in the poll last season. They did so last in the 2020 season under then head coach Jeremy Pruitt.