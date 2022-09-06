Tennessee football back in the AP Top 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has returned to the Associated Press Top 25.
The poll came out on Tuesday afternoon and the Vols were ranked No. 24. They were not ranked last week but received the most votes of teams not in the top 25.
Tennessee did not appear in the poll last season. They did so last in the 2020 season under then head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
The Vols take on No. 17. Pittsburgh this Saturday on the road at 3:30 p.m. for the true game of the Johnny Majors Classic. The Panthers won last season’s game in Neyland Stadium 41-34.