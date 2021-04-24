x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Sports

Tennessee Football closes out spring season with Orange and White game

The Vols wrap up 15 practices and five weeks of the spring season, with the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football's spring season has come to an end. 

The Vols wrapped up fifteen practices, and five weeks of spring training with the Orange and White game Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee started Virginia Tech transfer quarterback, Hendon Hooker with the first team offense. 

Hooker finished with 111 yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown, and one interception. 

However, sophomore Harrison Bailey posted the best numbers in the Vols scrimmage. Bailey finished went 12/15 on 260 yards, and two touchdowns. 

Redshirt sophomore Brian Maurer totaled 171 yards, going 9/16, and one touchdown.  

Tennessee's first team offense: (on Saturday)

Quarterback: Hendon Hooker 

Left Tackle: Dayne Davis

Left Guard: Jerome Carvin 

Center: Cooper Mays 

Right Tackle: Darnell Wright 

Tight End: Princeton Fant 

Wide Receivers: Cedric Tillman, Velus Jones Jr., Jimmy Calloway 

Running backs: Jabari Small 

Tennessee's first team defense: (on Saturday)

Outside linebacker: Tyler Baron 

Defensive line: Ja'Quain Blakely, Omari Thomas, Matthew Butler

Linebacker Kwauze Garland, Solon Page

Cornerback: Alontae Taylor, Warren Burrell

Safety: Trevon Flowers, Jaylen McCollough

Nickel: Theo Jackson

Related Articles