Tennessee Football closes out spring season with Orange and White game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football's spring season has come to an end.

The Vols wrapped up fifteen practices, and five weeks of spring training with the Orange and White game Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee started Virginia Tech transfer quarterback, Hendon Hooker with the first team offense.

Hooker finished with 111 yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown, and one interception.

However, sophomore Harrison Bailey posted the best numbers in the Vols scrimmage. Bailey finished went 12/15 on 260 yards, and two touchdowns.

Redshirt sophomore Brian Maurer totaled 171 yards, going 9/16, and one touchdown.

#Vols quarterbacks' final numbers:



Hendon Hooker - 111 yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing, 1 INT

Brian Mauer - 9/16, 171 yards, 1 TD

— Madison Blevins (@Madison4Blevins) April 24, 2021

Tennessee's first team offense: (on Saturday)

Quarterback: Hendon Hooker

Left Tackle: Dayne Davis

Left Guard: Jerome Carvin

Center: Cooper Mays

Right Tackle: Darnell Wright

Tight End: Princeton Fant

Wide Receivers: Cedric Tillman, Velus Jones Jr., Jimmy Calloway

Running backs: Jabari Small

Tennessee's first team defense: (on Saturday)

Outside linebacker: Tyler Baron

Defensive line: Ja'Quain Blakely, Omari Thomas, Matthew Butler

Linebacker Kwauze Garland, Solon Page

Cornerback: Alontae Taylor, Warren Burrell

Safety: Trevon Flowers, Jaylen McCollough