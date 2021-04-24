Tennessee Football closes out spring season with Orange and White game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football's spring season has come to an end.
The Vols wrapped up fifteen practices, and five weeks of spring training with the Orange and White game Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee started Virginia Tech transfer quarterback, Hendon Hooker with the first team offense.
Hooker finished with 111 yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown, and one interception.
However, sophomore Harrison Bailey posted the best numbers in the Vols scrimmage. Bailey finished went 12/15 on 260 yards, and two touchdowns.
Redshirt sophomore Brian Maurer totaled 171 yards, going 9/16, and one touchdown.
Tennessee's first team offense: (on Saturday)
Quarterback: Hendon Hooker
Left Tackle: Dayne Davis
Left Guard: Jerome Carvin
Center: Cooper Mays
Right Tackle: Darnell Wright
Tight End: Princeton Fant
Wide Receivers: Cedric Tillman, Velus Jones Jr., Jimmy Calloway
Running backs: Jabari Small
Tennessee's first team defense: (on Saturday)
Outside linebacker: Tyler Baron
Defensive line: Ja'Quain Blakely, Omari Thomas, Matthew Butler
Linebacker Kwauze Garland, Solon Page
Cornerback: Alontae Taylor, Warren Burrell
Safety: Trevon Flowers, Jaylen McCollough
Nickel: Theo Jackson