Tennessee football comes in at No. 11 in latest AP Top 25 poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is coming off a 63-6 victory over Akron, and the Vols come into this week's AP Top 25 Football Poll ranked at No. 11.
UT is off to a 3-0 start to the season for the first time since 2016, which is also the last time the Vols have had an AP ranking higher than No. 14. The highest the Vols were ranked in 2016 was 9th overall.
2016 was also the last time Tennessee defeated SEC rival Florida. The Vols get ready to face the Gators at home on Saturday. Florida is ranked 20th in the most recent AP Top 25 after escaping an upset against South Florida on Saturday.