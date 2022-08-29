Tennessee Football announces week one depth chart against Ball State

Vols open season with an upperclassmen-dominated starting lineup. Wide receiver Bru McCoy was named a starter after he received NCAA eligibility last week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football unveiled its depth chart for its season opener against Ball State on Thursday.

The team will go into week one with a starting lineup made up of almost entirely upperclassmen, with a handful of sophomores and redshirt sophomores sprinkled in.

The Vols appear to be undecided at a few positions, including tight end, left tackle and middle linebacker, as well as one of the wide receiver, one of the cornerback, and one of the defensive tackle spots.

USC transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy has been named a potential starter at wide receiver. The redshirt junior was just granted NCAA eligibility last week following some drama during the process.

Tennessee football’s week 1 depth chat against Ball State pic.twitter.com/N6IZl9ZFbt — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) August 29, 2022