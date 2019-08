KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The open practice portion of Fan Day in Neyland Stadium has been cancelled due to weather.

Thunderstorms rolled through Knoxville this afternoon.

Tennessee will move practice to its indoor facility. The autograph session will still take place at 4:30 p.m. at the indoor facility for fans who arrived at the stadium and received a wristband. Fans can enter the Indoor Practice Facility for Fan Day at Dickey Plaza on the North end of the Anderson Training Center at 4:30.