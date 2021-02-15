Tennessee football finalizes offensive coaching staff

New head coach Josh Heupel, hired on Jan. 27, makes the offensive assistant coaches official.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A little less than three weeks after being hired, new Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel has announced his offensive assistant coaches.

Kodi Burns – Wide Receivers

Glen Elarbee – Offensive Line

Alex Golesh – Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

Joey Halzle – Quarterbacks

Jerry Mack – Running Backs

"We look forward to bringing an exciting brand of uptempo offense to Rocky Top," Heupel said in a statement. "I am thrilled about the offensive staff we have assembled. They understand what it takes to maximize our potential offensively and will give our student-athletes the proper path to success and development on and off the field. Their energy will be infectious with our current players and in recruiting as well."

Elarbee, Golesh and Halzle are all holdovers from Heupel's time at UCF. In 2020, the Central Florida offense ranked No. 2 in the FBS in total offense, No. 4 in passing offense and No. 8 in scoring offense.

Burns won a national championship with Auburn as a player. He coached with the Tigers under head coach Gus Malzahn from 2016-2020 serving as a co-offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Mack, a former head coach at North Carolina Central, has served as the offensive coordinator at Rice since 2017.