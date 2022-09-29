x
Tennessee Football's games against Alabama, Kentucky sold out

Those matchups against the Crimson Tide and Wildcats will be battles among top 10 teams.
Credit: AP
Fans fill Neyland Stadium to form the checkerboard pattern as players take the field of an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Florida Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football continues to sell out games this season.

The Vols have announced that the Alabama game on Oct. 15 will be at full capacity, and that will also be the case on Oct. 29 against Kentucky. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25. The Crimson Tide are No. 2 and the Wildcats are one spot ahead of the Vols at No. 7.

Tennessee has already sold out games against Akron and Florida this season.

The program also announced there is only limited availability now for homecoming on Oct. 22 against UT-Martin and on Nov. 12 against Missouri.

    

