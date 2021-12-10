Tennessee football gets commitment from four star WR Kaleb Webb

Webb was deciding between Tennessee, Michigan and Louisville. He made his decision on Friday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football picked up another recruit to its 2022 class when wide receiver Kaleb Webb announced his commitment to the Vols on Friday afternoon.

The four star wideout picked Tennessee over Michigan and Louisville and made the announcement on his Instagram. Webb was previously committed to East Carolina, but has flipped his decision.

Webb is listed as six feet, two inches and 185 pounds.

According to MaxPreps, Webb had 1601 receiving yards on 83 receptions in his senior year at McEachem High School in Georgia. He also had 18 receiving touchdowns.