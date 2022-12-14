Tennessee Football lands 4-star Smyrna linebacker Arion Carter

The class of 2023 product chose Tennessee over Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and others. Carter was named Tennessee Class 6A Mr. Football.

SMYRNA, Tenn. — Tennessee Football made another big addition to its 2023 recruiting class in four-star linebacker Arion Carter, who announced the news in his high school gym on Wednesday afternoon.

The Smyrna native chose the Vols out of 41 total offers. His final three teams were Tennessee, Alabama and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is the 159th-ranked recruit in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is also the 13th-ranked linebacker and second-best recruit in Tennessee.

Carter is the Vols' 25th commit in its 2023 recruiting class and 12th four-star commit, according to 247Sports. UT has now claimed the top-two recruits in Tennessee. The state's number one recruit, Caleb Herring, committed in April.