Vol football lands 4-star class of 2024 wide receiver Braylon Staley

The South Carolina native chose Tennessee over Miami and North Carolina on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football landed a commitment from four-star class of 2024 wide receiver Braylon Staley, he announced Friday afternoon.

Staley is the Vols' 10th four-star commit in their 2024 recruiting class and the team's 15th recruit overall. He is also the first wide receiver commit in Tennessee's class.

The South Carolina native chose the Vols over North Carolina and Miami and he received 23 scholarship offers overall, according to 247Sports. Staley is listed as the third-best prospect in South Carolina and the 25th-best recruit in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.