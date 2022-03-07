Tennessee football selects new wide receivers coach

Kelsey Pope, previously an offensive analyst for the team, has been chosen for the position.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football announced on Monday that they have hired a new wide receivers coach.

Kelsey Pope, previously an offensive analyst for the team, has been chosen for the position to replace Kodi Burns.

Burns took that same position in the pros with the New Orleans Saints in late February.

Pope worked closely with the wide receivers in his prior role.

"Kelsey was a natural fit for this role and someone our players trust and have the utmost respect for," head coach Josh Heupel said in a statement. "He has a clear understanding of what it takes for our wide receivers to be successful in this offense. He knows how to connect with people and cultivate relationships, and he's going to be a tireless recruiter."

Pope has held this position at other schools too. Pope was the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Gardner-Webb for one season and the wide receivers coach at Tennessee Tech in 2019.