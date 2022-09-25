Tennessee football ranked No. 8 in AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2006

The Vols rise up from No. 11 last week following their victory against Florida on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football continues to rise up in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, and the Vols are coming in at No. 8 following their victory against Florida.

UT held off the Gators 38-33 inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday night for its first win over Florida since 2016, and just its second victory against UF in the last 18 meetings.

The Vols jumped into the No. 8 spot for the first time since the 2006 season. Tennessee has not been ranked in the top 10 since 2016.

Tennessee will enjoy its new spot heading into the bye week. The Vols' next opponent will be an SEC road test against LSU, which is currently receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll.