Tennessee football returns after COVID-19 pause

Spring practice is set to begin later this week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football resumed team activities on Monday after a COVID-19 pause last week, the program announced. Spring practice will begin on Thursday.

Spring practice was originally slated to start on March 23.

This will be the first full spring practice for Tennessee in nearly two years, after COVID-19 concerns cut the spring season short in 2020. It'll also be the first spring practice under new head coach Josh Heupel and his staff.

Tennessee will hold a Pro Day on March 25 to give former players a chance to showcase their abilities for NFL scouts and coaches.

Spring practice will culminate with the Orange and White game on April 24.