Tennessee football rises to No. 7 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Vols rise three spots in the second-to-last rankings of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has risen to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings that were announced on Tuesday night.

The Vols rose three spots from No. 10 last week following a dominant 56-0 victory on the road against in-state foe Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Vols secured their first ten-win season since 2007, and their first ten-win regular season since 2003

Joe Milton made his first start of the season for the Vols in the victory against the Commodores. He went 11-for-21 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown in the win.