Tennessee football rises to No. 7 in College Football Playoff rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has risen to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings that were announced on Tuesday night.
The Vols rose three spots from No. 10 last week following a dominant 56-0 victory on the road against in-state foe Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Vols secured their first ten-win season since 2007, and their first ten-win regular season since 2003
Joe Milton made his first start of the season for the Vols in the victory against the Commodores. He went 11-for-21 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Tennessee will await conference title game results to see where it will land ahead of bowl season. The bowl selection show will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m.