UT: Tennessee football season tickets sold out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics announced Thursday that all football season tickets are sold.
70,500 season tickets were purchased.
96% of season tickets were renewed and over 9,000 new season tickets were bought.
This marks the second time in the past 22 seasons that UT has sold out of its football season ticket inventory, last doing so in August 2016.
Tennessee Athletics' comprehensive strategic plan unveiled season-ticket benchmarks through the 2026-27 athletic year. Last season, the department surpassed its goal of 56,000 with 61,490 season tickets sold. The plan also called for selling 70,000 season tickets for the 2026-27 athletic year.
"Vol Nation continues to show the entire nation why they are the best fan base in college sports," Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. "To be sold out of season tickets for the 2023 season is a testament to their unbridled passion and support of Tennessee Football. We can't wait to see all our loyal fans on Rocky Top this fall!"
Tickets for the Sept. 2 season opener in Nashville are on sale now.
