UT: Tennessee football season tickets sold out

Tennessee Athletics' comprehensive strategic plan unveiled season-ticket benchmarks through the 2026-27 athletic year. Last season, the department surpassed its goal of 56,000 with 61,490 season tickets sold. The plan also called for selling 70,000 season tickets for the 2026-27 athletic year.



"Vol Nation continues to show the entire nation why they are the best fan base in college sports," Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. "To be sold out of season tickets for the 2023 season is a testament to their unbridled passion and support of Tennessee Football. We can't wait to see all our loyal fans on Rocky Top this fall!"



Tickets for the Sept. 2 season opener in Nashville are on sale now.



Fans interested in joining the season ticket waiting list can fill out a form here.