Tennessee football seniors write thank you letters to Vol nation, declare for NFL Draft

Seniors Matthew Butler, Velus Jones. Jr and Ja'Quain Blakely posted what it meant to wear the Orange and White as they pursue their pro dreams.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football seniors wrote thank you letters to the school and fans as they declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday and Thursday.

Defensive linemen Matthew Butler and Ja'Quain Blakely posted one as well as wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.

"Being at the University of Tennessee has been a blessing and an honor," Butler wrote. "Thank you to every teammate, coach and staff member that contributed to my well-being and development... I expect nothing short of greatness from my brothers and this program moving forward."

For me, the choice to lead an ordinary life is no longer (has never been) an option. 🕸#TheButler pic.twitter.com/NTEfzHoVyG — Matthew Butler (@mattbutler_45) January 5, 2022

"The support, love, dedication each of you have? It never goes unnoticed," Blakely wrote to Vol nation. "You have made each game an indescribable atmosphere. In which, I'll forever be grateful for. Thank you for never giving up. Thank you for always believing. Without you, there wouldn't be us. Rocky Top will always truly be home."