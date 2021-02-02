Tennessee football takes on Tennessee Tech before SEC schedule begins

The Vols quarterback remains unknown going into Saturday, but Tennessee is expected to win big either way.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football looks to bounce back with a win against Tennessee Tech in their last game before the SEC schedule starts.

The Vols haven't announced who their starting quarterback will be this week after Joe Milton went out against Pittsburgh with an injury in the second quarter of last week's 41-34 loss.

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

This should be a blowout win for the Vols. The spread is 32 points according to Draft Kings.

Tennessee looks to get back to a winning record after topping Bowling Green in week one and falling to Pittsburgh last week.

Whoever starts as the quarterback, between Joe Milton or Hendon Hooker, it will be valuable reps in trying to become more consistent heading into SEC play.

There are some questions surrounding running back this week too. The Vols haven't said whether Tiyon Evans who missed the last game and Jabari Small, who was injured last game, will play on Saturday. If not, Jaylen Wright and Marcus Pierce will likely carry most of the load.

On defense, the Vols will have Byron Young see snaps for the first time this season. Due to an NCAA violation, he had to miss the first two games. There is a lot of hope that he can be a quality edge rusher for this team moving forward.

TENNESSEE TECH

The Golden Eagles have struggled out of the gates.

The FCS school dropped its first two games to other FCS opponents Samford and Furman. They lost 52-14 and 26-0 respectively.

GAME INFO

The Vols and Golden Eagles play at noon on Saturday. The game can be watched only on ESPN+ or SEC Network+.