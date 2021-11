The Vols will once again wear their black jerseys against No. 1 Georgia. Tennessee wore them in Week 6 against South Carolina.

UT will hold its annual Homecoming on Saturday.

It's the second time Tennessee has worn black jerseys since 2009 when they played South Carolina.