Tennessee football will wear 'dark mode' jerseys with new black helmets against Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will once again wear its "dark mode" uniforms against Kentucky on Saturday, but with a new twist.
The Vols will wear black helmets for their night game against the Wildcats instead of the white helmets that Tennessee wore with the all-black uniform combo against South Carolina and Georgia a season ago. The uniform features orange accents on the jersey and the 2022 edition of the uniform feature an orange "Power-T" and orange stripe down the middle of the helmet.
Tennessee first wore black jerseys in 2009, when the team hosted South Carolina on Halloween. That uniform combo also featured white helmets, as well as orange pants.