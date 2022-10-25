Tennessee football will wear 'dark mode' jerseys with new black helmets against Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will once again wear its "dark mode" uniforms against Kentucky on Saturday, but with a new twist.

The Vols will wear black helmets for their night game against the Wildcats instead of the white helmets that Tennessee wore with the all-black uniform combo against South Carolina and Georgia a season ago. The uniform features orange accents on the jersey and the 2022 edition of the uniform feature an orange "Power-T" and orange stripe down the middle of the helmet.