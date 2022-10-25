x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Tennessee football will wear 'dark mode' jerseys with new black helmets against Kentucky

The Vols wore their black uniforms twice last season against South Carolina and Georgia, but wore white helmets in those games.
Credit: Twitter/Tennessee Athletics
Tennessee will wear "dark mode" jerseys with black helmets against Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will once again wear its "dark mode" uniforms against Kentucky on Saturday, but with a new twist.

The Vols will wear black helmets for their night game against the Wildcats instead of the white helmets that Tennessee wore with the all-black uniform combo against South Carolina and Georgia a season ago. The uniform features orange accents on the jersey and the 2022 edition of the uniform feature an orange "Power-T" and orange stripe down the middle of the helmet.

Tennessee first wore black jerseys in 2009, when the team hosted South Carolina on Halloween. That uniform combo also featured white helmets, as well as orange pants.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Peacock & Williamson: NFL show on October 25, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out