Tennessee football’s 2024 SEC home and road games announced

The SEC welcomes Texas and Oklahoma in 2024. The Vols will play Oklahoma on the road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football’s 2024 home and road games have been announced by the Southeastern Conference.

Tennessee will play Oklahoma on the road in 2024. The Sooners along with Texas will join the SEC for their first season in the conference in 2024. Vols head coach Josh Heupel played quarterback at Oklahoma where he won a national championship in 2000 and was an All-American that season.

The Vols will also go on the road against Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Georgia.

Tennessee will host Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi inside Neyland Stadium.

The dates will be announced at a later time for these games.