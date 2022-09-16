x
Tennessee football's game against Akron has been sold out

The Vols also announced a sellout for the Florida game earlier this week.
FILE - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker passes against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. No. 17 Pittsburgh hosts No. 24 Tennessee on Saturday.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White announced Friday afternoon that the Vols' football game against Akron has been sold out.

The Vols have not had a home non-conference sellout sinc 2015 when they hosted Oklahoma.

The school also announced a sellout for the Florida game next Saturday earlier this week.

The Vols have started the season 2-0 with wins over Ball State and a top-25 road win against Pittsburgh. Akron is 1-1 with an overtime win against Saint Francis and a blowout loss to top 25 opponent Michigan State.

Tennessee and Akron play on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium. The Vols are a 47.5-point favorite against the Zips.

