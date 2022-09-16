Tennessee football's game against Akron has been sold out

The Vols also announced a sellout for the Florida game earlier this week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White announced Friday afternoon that the Vols' football game against Akron has been sold out.

The Vols have not had a home non-conference sellout sinc 2015 when they hosted Oklahoma.

The school also announced a sellout for the Florida game next Saturday earlier this week.

The Vols have started the season 2-0 with wins over Ball State and a top-25 road win against Pittsburgh. Akron is 1-1 with an overtime win against Saint Francis and a blowout loss to top 25 opponent Michigan State.

Tennessee and Akron play on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium. The Vols are a 47.5-point favorite against the Zips.