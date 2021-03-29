Tennessee freshman phenom Jaden Springer declares for NBA Draft

In a post on social media, Springer said he will be signing with an agent.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball freshman phenom Jaden Springer announced on social media he will be signing with an agent and declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. Springer led Tennessee in scoring this season, averaging 12.5 points per game.

"To Vol Nation, your love and support will always hold a special place in my heart. Although, the season didn't end the way we all wanted it to, I'm still grateful for everything we accomplished. It was truly an honor to represent the Volunteers," Springer said in his statement.

While Springer has the ability to return even after the declaration and signing, mock drafts throughout the season have projected him as a first round talent.

The NBA announced earlier today, the NBA Draft will take place on July 29 with the combine being held from June 21-27.