Vol hoops gets commitment from Harvard transfer forward Chris Ledlum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball got a commitment from Harvard transfer forward Chris Ledlum on Wednesday.

Ladlum just finished his senior season with Harvard. In that season he was a unanimous Ivy League First Team selection averaging 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He scored a season-high 35 points on the road against Cornell. He has a 15-rebound performance on the road against Maine.

The 6 feet 6 inches tall forward also averaged 1.96 blocks per contest. Before going to Harvard, Ledlum was the 2019 Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year.

This is UT's second transfer addition for next season.

The Vols added transfer guard from USC Upstate Jordan Gainey on Tuesday. The son of assistant coach Justin Gainey just finished his sophomore season with the Spartans. Last season he averaged 15.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 40.8% from three-point range. He was an All-Big South First Team selection.