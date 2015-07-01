x
Tennessee gets top-25 win over Texas A&M, 73-45

The 7th ranked Lady Vols went on a huge run at the end of the first quarter and into the second. Jordan Horston had 18 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
Credit: Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball notched another top-25 win over Texas A&M 73-45 on Thursday inside Thompson Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols trailed 21-15 in the first quarter but proceeded to go on a 24-4 run to take a commanding lead.

One of the buckets during that run was a heave from Rae Burrell right as the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter from well beyond the three-point line. She finished with nine points in her return to Thompson Boling Arena after suffering a leg injury there in the season opener that kept her out until the Lady Vols' last game against Arkansas.

Jordan Horston led the way for Tennessee with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Jordan Walker scored her thousandth point as a Lady Vol in the win.

    

