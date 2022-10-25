Tennessee given a 30-day extension by NCAA to respond to violations during Pruitt era

Back in July, the university received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for 18 allegations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics has received a 30-day extension from the NCAA to respond to the NCAA violations during former football head coach Jeremy Pruitt's tenure, according to a UT spokesperson.

Back in July, the university received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for 18 allegations that the football program had spent nearly $60,000 in "impermissible recruiting inducements and extra benefits," which could be considered bribes, to court both prospective and current student-athletes.

Those happened between 2019 to 2020 when Pruitt was the head coach.

The deadline is now moved to late November for Tennessee to respond. The NCAA will then have 60 days to respond to that response.

In a statement in July Chancellor Donde Plowman said the university "took quick and decisive actions that exemplified the longstanding values of the NCAA reiterated in the membership’s new constitution."

Tennessee has not self-imposed a postseason ban. The university awaits punishment from the NCAA based on the final responses to the investigation.

Sources have indicated to WBIR that punishment is expected to be centered on Pruitt and his former staff members.