Tennessee junior guard Jordan Bone announced Wednesday he's declaring for the NBA Draft.

Bone made the announcement in a video he posted to Twitter:

"Vol Nation, I want to begin by saying thank you. Your incredible support this season made the absolute world to me and my teammates. It was a very special year and you played a major role in making it so much fun. Wearing the Tennessee uniform is an incredible honor for me and something I honestly cherish. I've grown so much personally and athletically these last three years. I'm now blessed to have the opportunity to enter the 2019 NBA draft, showcase my abilities for NBA personnel and receive valuable feedback that will help me continue to develop. I plan to make the most of this opportunity and use the experience and feedback to make the most informed decision possible about my basketball future. I am going to lean with my family, as well as Coach Barnes and the staff here at Tennessee on these next steps. We're all in this together. I know I'll have the support of Tennessee fans everywhere as we go through this process. Go Vols and God bless."

Bone, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard, had a tremendous junior season, averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds a game, while helping Tennessee to a 31-6 season and a Sweet 16 finish, according to 247Sports.

