Tennessee handles Vanderbilt 65-51 to stay undefeated in SEC play

The fifth-ranked Lady Vols dominated the second quarter to take a commanding lead. Jordan Horston notched her third straight double-double.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball had no issues handling Vanderbilt on the road Thursday night in a 65-51 win.

The fifth-ranked Lady Vols were up 23-17 in the second quarter and then started dominating, outscoring the Commodores by 12 for the rest of the half and taking an 18 point lead into halftime. The game was never close again after that.

Jordan Horston led the way scoring 16 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out five assists. It's her third straight game with a double-double.

Tamari Key had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tennessee moves to 16-1 overall on the season and remains perfect in SEC play at 5-0. It's the first time since the 2014-2015 season the Lady Vols have started off conference play 5-0.