Arkansas nearly erased Tennessee's 24-point lead, but the Vols held on in the final seconds.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Vols staved off an Arkansas Razorbacks comeback on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena, winning 78-74.

The Vols end the regular season with a 23-7 overall record and a 14-4 record in SEC play. Tennessee also finishes with a perfect 16-0 record in home games—the best since the 2018-19 season.

UT made 10 of its first 13 shots, including seven three-point field goals. Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, leading Tennessee to a 50-29 halftime lead.

The second half had a different tone.

Arkansas started the second half on a 10-2 run, lowering the Vols' lead to 13 points. However, Tennessee built its lead back to 19 points with 8:44 remaining.

The Razorbacks' offensive production picked up late in the half. Trailing by 13 with 4:48 to play, they went on a 10-0.

Arkansas trailed by three with 16 seconds left but missed two three-point attempts, falling just short of completing a comeback.