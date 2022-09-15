A look at the games Tennessee has been favored to win by 40 or more points

Looking back since the 2006-2007 season, the Vols have been favored to win by 40 or more points four times. Saturday's game against Akron will be the fifth.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is favored to win by 47.5 points against Akron on Saturday.

It's not often the Vols have been that much of a favorite against opposing teams. Since the 2006-2007 season, they have been favored by 40 points or more just four times.

The most recent time in 2016, Tennessee was a 41.5 or 42.5 point favorite, depending on where fans see the odds, against Tennessee Tech. They covered in that game, winning 55-0.

In 2015, they were around a 40.5 or 41.5 favorite against North Texas. In that game, they shut out the Mean Green, but they only scored 24 points. They did not cover in this one but still won 24-0.

The largest spread we could find for Tennessee in those 16 years came in 2013. The Vols were 49-point favorites over Austin Peay that year. They did not cover in that game but still won in dominant fashion, 45-0.

The last one we found came the year before. In September 2012 against Georgia State, the Vols were 46-point favorites. They once again did not cover but won 51-13.