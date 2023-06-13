Tennessee baseball headed to College World Series, beats Southern Mississippi 5-0

The Vols took down the Golden Eagles in Game Three of the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals to book their spot in the College World Series.

HATTIESBURG, Miss — Tennessee baseball is headed to the College World Series following a 5-0 win against Southern Mississippi on the road Monday in Game Three of the NCAA Tournament Super Regional.

The game was supposed to start at 6 p.m. but was delayed until 10:06 p.m. due to weather in Hattiesburg.

The Vols struck first in this game in the bottom of the second inning. Griffin Merritt drove home a run with an RBI single to put UT up 1-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Zane Denton hit a three-run home run to put Tennessee up 4-0.

Starting pitcher Drew Beam went six innings and allowed seven hits, but no runs to go along with seven strikeouts.

B5 | ZANE DENTON LIKES HITTING IN THE POSTSEASON!!!!



Three-run blast with two outs and Tennessee takes a 4-0 lead!!#GBO // #OTH // #BeatUSM pic.twitter.com/yMV0d7Zegl — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 13, 2023

After Beam came out with a runner on first and third base in the seventh inning, Aaron Combs got a strikeout. Then Chase Burns came in and delivered two strikeouts back-to-back. He dealt a 102 mph fastball to get the second strikeout and showed a lot of emotion after it.

M7 | CHASE BURNS IS AN ELECTRIC FACTORY!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️



102 by 'em and Tennessee wiggles out of the seventh with a 4-0 lead!!#GBO // #OTH // #BeatUSM pic.twitter.com/HrRt24Lfuu — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 13, 2023

Burns pitched 2.2 innings, didn't allow a run or hit and struck out four batters.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Maui Ahuna hit a solo home run and Tennessee was up 5-0. That would be the final score.

The Vols were in the College World Series as recently as 2021. It's their second time in three seasons going to the CWS.