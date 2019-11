KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Twelve high school football teams from the Knoxville area are moving on to the quarterfinals and need two more wins to reach the state championship games in Cookeville.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups:

CLASS 6A

Maryville at Dobyns-Bennett

CLASS 5A

Central at South-Doyle

West at Powell

CLASS 4A

Greeneville at Elizabethton

CLASS 3A

Austin-East at Alcoa

Red Bank at Loudon

CLASS 2A

Oneida at Meigs County

CLASS 1A

Oliver Springs at Greenback

