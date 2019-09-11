KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee high school football playoffs are moving on to the second round. We have 17 games involving teams from the WBIR viewing area. Check out the matchups below:

CLASS 6A

Bearden at Dobyns-Bennett

Farragut at Maryville

CLASS 5A

Quad 1

Gibbs at Central

Daniel Boone at South-Doyle

Quad 2

Rhea County at Powell

Oak Ridge at West

CLASS 4A

Greeneville at Anderson County

CLASS 3A

Quad 1

Kingston at Austin-East

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Alcoa

Quad 2

Smith County at Loudon

CLASS 2A

Oneida at Hampton

South Greene at Meigs County

CLASS 1A

Oliver Springs at Cloudland

Coalfield at Greenback

DII-A Quarterfinals

USJ at King's Academy

DII-AA Quarterfinals

Lipscomb Academy at Grace Christian

DII-AAA Quarterfinals

Knoxville Catholic at Memphis University School