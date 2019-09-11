KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee high school football playoffs are moving on to the second round. We have 17 games involving teams from the WBIR viewing area. Check out the matchups below:
Bearden at Dobyns-Bennett
Farragut at Maryville
Quad 1
Gibbs at Central
Daniel Boone at South-Doyle
Quad 2
Rhea County at Powell
Oak Ridge at West
Greeneville at Anderson County
Quad 1
Kingston at Austin-East
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Alcoa
Quad 2
Smith County at Loudon
Oneida at Hampton
South Greene at Meigs County
Oliver Springs at Cloudland
Coalfield at Greenback
USJ at King's Academy
Lipscomb Academy at Grace Christian
Knoxville Catholic at Memphis University School