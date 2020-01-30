KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee running back Jay Graham is returning to Knoxville as the running backs coach for the Vols, the team officially announced on Thursday.

Graham has several year of experience coaching in the SEC, making stops as a running backs coach at South Carolina, Texas A&M and Tennessee back in 2012. Graham coached under current offensive coordinator Jim Chaney in his first stop as an assistant coach on Rocky Top.

“I’m excited to welcome Jay Graham back to Tennessee,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “He is one of the best assistant coaches in the country, and his track record for developing running backs speaks for itself, as you can see several of the young men he has coached playing on Sundays."

Pruitt and Graham coached at Florida State when the Seminoles won a national championship in 2013.

"He’s one of the best running backs ever to play at Tennessee, which I saw firsthand in the mid-90s. I’m thrilled to be working alongside him again and bringing him back to Rocky Top," Pruitt said.

Last season at Texas A&M, true freshman running back Isaiah Spiller ran for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns under Graham's watchful eye.

Graham has coached some top-flight running backs during the past decade, including Dalvin Cook, Devonta Freeman, Trayveon Williams and Marcus Lattimore.

Graham played at Tennessee from 1993-1996, leading the team in rushing yards in 1995 and 1996. Graham was picked in the third-round by the Baltimore Ravens in 1997. He played for six years, making stops in Baltimore, Green Bay and Seattle.