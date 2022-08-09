Tennessee holds first fall scrimmage, Josh Heupel speaks to the media afterwards

The media was not able to attend Tuesday's scrimmage, however, head coach Josh Heupel spoke on what happened after it was over.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football held its first fall scrimmage on Tuesday at Neyland Stadium.

The media was not able to attend because it was a closed scrimmage, but head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media after it was over.

Heupel said Hendon Hooker looked sharp and the Vols' top running back, Jabari Small, received 20 to 25 carries.

The wide receiver depth is at question after the Vols lost two of their top wideouts from 2021 in Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton. During Tuesday's scrimmage, Heupel said Jalin Hyatt and Jimmy Calloway played well in the slot, however, the team is still trying to figure out who will play opposite of Cedric Tillman on the outside.

Linebacker Jeremy Banks came up with the only turnover, an interception.

Overall, Heupel says it was a successful first scrimmage.

"It was a really good day out there, back and forth between both sides of the ball," Heupel said. "We got a lot of good football drives for the offense to be able to play with tempo and see where the communication and efficiency of movement were between plays. It was really good for our young guys," he said. "Defensively, they got some of that work against tempo. Also situational football like third and short and some overtime work with those guys. Overall I'm pleased with the overall effort, strain and competitive nature of it and some back and forth between both sides of the ball."

Heupel also confirmed that newly added running back Lyn-J Dixon received a waiver to play this season. Transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy still has not.