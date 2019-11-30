KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Senior Day is always a special time for players, families and fans, but that was especially the case on Saturday with so many fan favorites getting a chance to be honored for one final time in Neyland Stadium. 

Here's a list of the 14 players being honored. That includes the 13 current players and former Tennessee linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr.

  • Matt Ballard
  • Daniel Bituli
  • Tyler Byrd
  • Marquez Callaway
  • Andrew Craig
  • Jauan Jennings
  • Darrin Kirkland Jr.
  • Landon Knoll
  • Riley Lovingood
  • Chip Omer
  • Darrell Taylor
  • Nigel Warrior
  • Dominick Wood-Anderson
  • Jake Yelich

