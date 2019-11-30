KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Senior Day is always a special time for players, families and fans, but that was especially the case on Saturday with so many fan favorites getting a chance to be honored for one final time in Neyland Stadium.
Here's a list of the 14 players being honored. That includes the 13 current players and former Tennessee linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr.
- Matt Ballard
- Daniel Bituli
- Tyler Byrd
- Marquez Callaway
- Andrew Craig
- Jauan Jennings
- Darrin Kirkland Jr.
- Landon Knoll
- Riley Lovingood
- Chip Omer
- Darrell Taylor
- Nigel Warrior
- Dominick Wood-Anderson
- Jake Yelich
RELATED | Follow along live as Tennessee takes on Vanderbilt