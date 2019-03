KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Vols will be a No. 2 seed in the south region of the NCAA tournament.

They will face Colgate in the first round. That game takes place Friday, March 22 in Columbus, Ohio.

The Vols finished the regular season with a 29-5 record and advanced to the finals of the SEC tournament.

