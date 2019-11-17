TORONTO, ON — Tennessee moved past a tough Washington zone defense, shooting 47 percent on the way to a 75-62 upset over the No. 20 Huskies.

Jordan Bowden, Lamonte Turner, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson all scored double figures. After leading by 12 at halftime, Washington cut the lead to seven points with about 11 minutes remaining in the game. The Vols were able to keep Washington at arms length for most of the contest with good passing and solid perimeter shooting: the Vols had 19 assists on 25 made baskets and shot 46 percent from three.

Tennessee turned over the ball 14 times against Washington. UT is averaging a little more than 13 turnovers per game. Lamonte Turner had six of them by himself, but stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists a block and two steals.

Junior forward Yves Pons' breakout year continues. Pons scored in double digits for the third time this season. He's averaging 13 points per game. Before this season, Pons had never put up double digit points in back to back games.

Tennessee will return to Thompson-Boling Arena for its next game on Wednesday Nov. 20 against Alabama State. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.