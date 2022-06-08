Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns named Collegiate Baseball Freshman of the Year

Burns also joins fellow Vol pitcher Drew Beam as Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American selections.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tennessee freshman pitcher Chase Burns has been named one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's Freshmen Players of the Year, the publication announced on Wednesday.

Burns was also joined by Drew Beam on CB's Freshmen All-American list. Beam was previously named SEC Freshman of the Year at the close of the regular season, and and Burns and Beam were named Second Team All-SEC.

Chase Burns has had an impressive showing with the Vols in his early collegiate career. The right-handed pitcher has gone 8-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 98 strikeouts against only 24 walks in 73.2 innings for Tennessee so far.

Fellow righty Drew Beam has posted an identical 8-1 mark with a 2.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts with only 17 walks in 72.2 innings.

CB's 2022 Freshmen All-American team, powered by Diamond Sports, is headed by CB’s National Co-Freshmen Players of The Year in DH Tommy White (N.C. State) and RHP Chase Burns (Tennessee). Go to: https://t.co/Ay5IIHNaJ6@DiamondSportsCo @NCStateBaseball @Vol_Baseball pic.twitter.com/yze5jMoMor — Collegiate Baseball (@CBNewspaper) June 8, 2022