x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Four Tennessee baseball players named ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans

Sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander earns his fourth first-team All-America selection. Trey Lipscomb, Drew Gilbert and Chase Burns also earn ABCA accolades.
Credit: Tennessee Athletics/utsports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander headlined four Tennessee baseball selections on the 2022 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-American teams, the organization announced on Friday.

Dollander earned his fourth first-team All-America nod and is the first UT player to garner consensus All-American honors since Luke Hochevar in 2005, according to Tennessee Athletics.

Third baseman Trey Lipscomb and center fielder Drew Gilbert landed on the ABCA second team. It is also the fourth All-America selection for the duo.

Freshman pitcher Chase Burns earned a third-team selection for his third All-America selection of the year. Burns has also earned Freshman All-America honors from three different outlets.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

The Colorado Avalanche Won an OT Thriller as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Exceeded Expectations