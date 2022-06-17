Four Tennessee baseball players named ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans

Sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander earns his fourth first-team All-America selection. Trey Lipscomb, Drew Gilbert and Chase Burns also earn ABCA accolades.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander headlined four Tennessee baseball selections on the 2022 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-American teams, the organization announced on Friday.

Dollander earned his fourth first-team All-America nod and is the first UT player to garner consensus All-American honors since Luke Hochevar in 2005, according to Tennessee Athletics.

Third baseman Trey Lipscomb and center fielder Drew Gilbert landed on the ABCA second team. It is also the fourth All-America selection for the duo.